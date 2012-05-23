‘Fourth Thursday’ Food Truck Events to Benefit San Marcos High

Different styles of food will be available during dinner hours on May 24, June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23

It’s toward the end of the month, you’re running around with your family getting those errands done, and you really don’t feel like cooking dinner when you get home. Help is on the way.

San Marcos High School will be hosting a series of gourmet food truck festivals to run at dinner hours on the “Fourth Thursday” of the month.

Different styles of food will be available from each truck: French fusion; Spanish/Polynesian Tiki and taco; gourmet barbecue; pastry, cupcakes, bread pudding; coffee/espresso drinks; and more, featuring O Street Truck, Tiki Tacos, The New Black, Sweet Arleens and Street Level Cafe SB.

Hours for the dinner time event are 5 to 8 p.m. on the Fourth Thursday of the month — May 24, June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23. The event will be held next to the San Marcos High School gym on the outdoor basketball court area. Enter the school parking lot from Turnpike Road.

A portion of sales from the food truck events will be donated back to San Marcos High School and used for campus improvement projects.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.