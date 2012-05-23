Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Retail Thefts

Surveillance photo shows person wanted in connection with thefts at two Santa Barbara stores

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a photo Wednesday of a suspect in two store thefts and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the thefts occurred at the H&M store on State Street in December and at Nordstrom in Paseo Nuevo Mall in May.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Brian Larson at 805.897.2345 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . To remain anonymous, call 805.897.2386.

