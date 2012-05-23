Santa Maria Man Facing Child Molestation Charges

Victim reports being sexually abused over a period of time by the suspect

Santa Maria police detectives posing as an underage girl have arrested a suspect on child molestation charges.

Police said the young victim, who is under age 14, reported on May 15 that she had been sexually abused over a period of time by a man identified as 47-year-old Fidel Guerrero Jimenez of Santa Maria, whom she had met at a celebration attended by many people.

During the course of the investigation, detectives posed as the victim in communications with Jimenez.

According to police, Jimenez arranged to meet with the victim with the intention of engaging in sexual activity. When Jimenez arrived at the pre-arranged meeting area, detectives arrested him on charges of molesting a child under the age of 14.

Jimenez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.