Schneider, Carbajal Help Energize emPowerSBC’s Free Homeowner Workshop

Local leaders voice their support for the efforts of the energy-upgrade program

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider addressed 50-plus attendees at the emPowerSBC Homeowner Workshop & BBQ on Monday night.

The event provided information on local, low-interest financing and high-dollar utility rebates available to homeowners interested in making energy-efficient and cost-saving upgrades to their homes.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal recognized the program for its flagship efforts in promoting green job creation in Santa Barbara County and praised the large community turnout at the event.

Schneider commended the County of Santa Barbara for making this program a reality as she proudly acknowledged Santa Barbara as the “birthplace of the green movement.”

“We greatly appreciate our elected officials for their leadership and support of the emPowerSBC program,” said Angie Hacker, program manager of emPowerSBC. “We’re also grateful to our many community partners who help make these events successful.”

The next event will be held in Lompoc in June. Click here for more information, or call 805.568.3566.

— Jenny Aurit is a communication and marketing consultant for Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program.