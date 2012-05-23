Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Tina Fanucchi-Frontado Elected Board Treasurer for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Family deaths give the longtime volunteer a personal connection with the organization

By Lindsey Guerrero for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | May 23, 2012 | 12:52 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has announced the election of Tina Fanucchi-Frontado as treasurer of the Board of Directors.

Tina Fanucchi-Frontado

Fanucchi-Frontado has been a volunteer with the organization since 2004, and served briefly as interim executive director earlier in 2012.

Her connection to the work of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is very personal.

“I lost both my brother and mother to the disease, and thankfully my father is now clear from his cancer diagnosis,” she said. “I know firsthand the enormous financial, emotional, spiritual and physical toll a life-threatening illness can take on a family.”

Fanucchi-Frontado is the founder and president of SB Philanthropy, a consulting business focused on the development and management of charitable giving programs for small businesses, corporations and family foundations.

Her experience with nonprofits includes 10 years as executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, chair of the Downtown Rotary Foundation, and board member of Sarah House, the Avocado Festival, the Holden Foundation, the Commission for Women and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Fanucchi-Frontado earned degrees in economics and sociology from UC Santa Barbara and an MPA from California State University-Northridge.

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Each year the organization serves more than 650 individuals. For more information, click here or call 805.962.7466.

— Lindsey Guerrero is executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

