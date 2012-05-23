Viola Girsh, Community and Goleta Park Patron, Dies at 105

With her husband and family, she was the lead benefactor for the popular Girsh Park in Goleta

Viola S. Girsh, who with her husband and family was a major benefactor to causes throughout the greater Santa Barbara area, has died at age 105.

Her death was announced late Tuesday in an email sent out by Ryan Harrington, executive director of the Foundation for Girsh Park, which operates the 25-acre Goleta recreation area named after Girsh and her late husband, Lester.

The Girshes were the lead benefactors for creation and development of the park at 7050 Phelps Road adjacent to Camino Real Marketplace. The couple also helped found Congregation B’nai B’rith in the late 1920s.

Harrington said a memorial service for Girsh was in the planning stages, and details would be released in the coming days.

Details on the location and time of her death were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for Girsh’s complete obituary.

