Woman Injured, Road Closed by Early-Morning Wreck

Santa Maria police say a teen driver pulled into the path of another vehicle

A traffic accident early Wednesday injured three people and shut down a main north-south thoroughfare, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At about 6:30 a.m., a 17-year-old Santa Maria resident driving a 1997 Honda allegedly pulled out from a stop sign at Sonya Lane and Blosser Road, into the path of a 2000 Dodge Caravan driven southbound on Blosser by Floriana Castellano of Santa Maria, according to police Sgt. Russell Mengel.

The teen, whose name was not released, collided with Castellano’s vehicle, which then crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Cherif Fukri of Santa Maria, Mengel said.

Castellano was transported to Marian Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, while two passengers in her vehicle were treated at the scene by emergency personnel and released.

Blosser was closed for about an hour in both directions while emergency crews tended to the victims and cleared the wreckage, Mengel said.

