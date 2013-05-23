Allen Associates Hosting Workshop on ‘How to Survive Your Next Building Project’

If you are thinking about remodeling your existing home, buying a home to remodel or building from scratch, this is the workshop for you!

Join Allen Associates Construction at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 for one in its ongoing series of informational workshops, “How to Survive Your Next Building Project.”

Bryan Henson, Allen Associates president and LEED AP, will lead the workshop and will help you understand:

» what is involved with a building project;

» the steps you need to take to get from start to finish;

» and how to avoid problems along the way.

Henson will discuss budgets, schedules, and how to select the right architect and builder for your project.

As the leading green builder in the Santa Barbara area, Allen Associates will also help you include building techniques that will make your home healthier, more comfortable and energy efficient.

Call 805.884.8777 x121 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for the exact workshop location and to reserve your space today. Come with your questions.

— Karen Feeney is the marketing manager for Allen Associates Construction.