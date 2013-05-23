United Way Holds Annual Awards Celebration to Honor Community Contributors

United Way of Santa Barbara County hosted its 90th Annual Awards Celebration at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito on May 15.

The annual dinner recognizes local organizations and individuals for contributing to the community and United Way activities, such as its Fun in the Sun program.

The event was made possible partially by the Biltmore’s and Floral Ambiance’s generous sponsorships. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, master of ceremonies, was assisted by Cynder Sinclair, CEO of Nonprofit Kinect, in presenting the evening’s awards.

Special appreciation was given to Anne Smith Towbes as outstanding Fun in the Sun Individual of the Year; Montecito Bank & Trust, Community Impact Organization of the Year; and Union Bank, for its continued outstanding employee and corporate participation in helping United Way reach its community-driven, 10-year goals.

A total of 30 awards were given to local volunteers, as well as businesses, schools, organizations and the individuals who lead them for their outstanding support of United Way of Santa Barbara County and its numerous programs in the Santa Barbara Community.

2013 Annual Award Winners

» Outstanding Leadership Workplace — AGIA Insurance Services

» Outstanding Division Award Education — UCSB

» Outstanding Division Award Public — City of Santa Barbara

» Outstanding Division Award High Tech — ATK Aerospace Systems

» Outstanding Division Award Business — MarBorg Industries

» Outstanding Division Award Finance — Bank of America

» Outstanding Division Award Non-Profit — Casa Dorinda

» Outstanding Division Award Health — Cottage Health System

» Outstanding Division Award Professionals — Automobile Club of Southern California

» Most Outstanding Employee and Corporate Campaign — Union Bank

» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Individual of the Year — Anne Smith Towbes

» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Organization of the Year — Assistance League of SB

» United for Health Partner of the Year — Salud Carbajal and his Field Representatives

» Financial Empowerment Individual of the Year — Rachel Bishop

» Financial Empowerment Organization of the Year — UCSB

» United For Literacy Individual of the Year — Stan Roden & Phyllis de Picciotto

» United For Literacy Organization of the Year — Cleveland Elementary School

» Community Impact Individual Champion of the Year — Mark Alvarado

» Community Impact Organization Champion of the Year — Montecito Bank & Trust

» Westside Project Individual of the Year — Santos Escobar

» Westside Project Organization of the Year — BEGA Lighting

» Outstanding Day of Caring Partner — Mentor Worldwide

» Young Leader of the Year— Kelly Schon

» Largest Overall Campaign — County of Santa Barbara

» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager 1-100 Employees — Christine Whitefoot

» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager 100-250 Employees — Susan Martony Taylor and Vicky Johnson

» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager More than 250 Employees — Ryan Lopez

» Alexis de Toqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy — Selby and Diane Sullivan

» Outstanding Volunteer of Time, Talent & Treasure for Individual Leadership Giving — Amber Ortiz

» Legacy Supporter of the Year — Ross Bixby

— Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County.