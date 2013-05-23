Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:22 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

United Way Holds Annual Awards Celebration to Honor Community Contributors

By Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County | May 23, 2013 | 3:36 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County hosted its 90th Annual Awards Celebration at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito on May 15.

The annual dinner recognizes local organizations and individuals for contributing to the community and United Way activities, such as its Fun in the Sun program.

The event was made possible partially by the Biltmore’s and Floral Ambiance’s generous sponsorships. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, master of ceremonies, was assisted by Cynder Sinclair, CEO of Nonprofit Kinect, in presenting the evening’s awards.

Special appreciation was given to Anne Smith Towbes as outstanding Fun in the Sun Individual of the Year; Montecito Bank & Trust, Community Impact Organization of the Year; and Union Bank, for its continued outstanding employee and corporate participation in helping United Way reach its community-driven, 10-year goals.

Brianna Aguilar accepts the Community Impact Organization Champion of the Year award for Montecito Bank & Trust from Paul Didier, CEO and president of United Way of Santa Barbara County. (United Way of Santa Barbara County photo)
Brianna Aguilar accepts the Community Impact Organization Champion of the Year award for Montecito Bank & Trust from the United Way’s Paul Didier. (United Way of Santa Barbara County photo)

A total of 30 awards were given to local volunteers, as well as businesses, schools, organizations and the individuals who lead them for their outstanding support of United Way of Santa Barbara County and its numerous programs in the Santa Barbara Community.

2013 Annual Award Winners

» Outstanding Leadership Workplace — AGIA Insurance Services
» Outstanding Division Award Education — UCSB
» Outstanding Division Award Public — City of Santa Barbara
» Outstanding Division Award High Tech — ATK Aerospace Systems
» Outstanding Division Award Business — MarBorg Industries
» Outstanding Division Award Finance — Bank of America
» Outstanding Division Award Non-Profit — Casa Dorinda
» Outstanding Division Award Health — Cottage Health System
» Outstanding Division Award Professionals — Automobile Club of Southern California
» Most Outstanding Employee and Corporate Campaign — Union Bank
» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Individual of the Year — Anne Smith Towbes
» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Organization of the Year — Assistance League of SB
» United for Health Partner of the Year — Salud Carbajal and his Field Representatives
» Financial Empowerment Individual of the Year — Rachel Bishop
» Financial Empowerment Organization of the Year — UCSB
» United For Literacy Individual of the Year — Stan Roden & Phyllis de Picciotto
» United For Literacy Organization of the Year — Cleveland Elementary School
» Community Impact Individual Champion of the Year — Mark Alvarado
» Community Impact Organization Champion of the Year — Montecito Bank & Trust
» Westside Project Individual of the Year — Santos Escobar
» Westside Project Organization of the Year — BEGA Lighting
» Outstanding Day of Caring Partner — Mentor Worldwide
» Young Leader of the Year— Kelly Schon
» Largest Overall Campaign — County of Santa Barbara
» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager 1-100 Employees — Christine Whitefoot
» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager 100-250 Employees — Susan Martony Taylor and Vicky Johnson
» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager More than 250 Employees — Ryan Lopez
» Alexis de Toqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy — Selby and Diane Sullivan
» Outstanding Volunteer of Time, Talent & Treasure for Individual Leadership Giving — Amber Ortiz
» Legacy Supporter of the Year — Ross Bixby

— Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 