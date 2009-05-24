Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:37 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Honors Top Ticktockers for Service

San Marcos High's Lauren Jennings earns Senior Service Award for 940.5 hours of volunteer time

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 24, 2009 | 2:34 a.m.

San Marcos High senior Lauren Jennings put her heart and soul into National Charity League of Santa Barbara. In her six years with the mother-daughter philanthropic organization, she compiled more than 940 hours of community service.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show.

Last week, NCL honored her and recognized 25 other Ticktockers for their outstanding volunteer work in 2008-2009. The chapter also used its annual meeting at La Cumbre Country Club to install its new president, Missy Macfadyen, who was passed the gavel by outgoing president Kathy Logan.

“To see the young women of National Charity League become so involved in volunteering for this community makes you realize the importance of encouraging their commitment to philanthropic service,” said Logan, whose daugher, Amy, will graduate from Dos Pueblos High next month.

“I applaud them for their selflessness. The joy in volunteering is that everyone benefits.”

Jennings earned the Senior Service Award, which is given to the graduating senior with the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours earned during her years as a Ticktocker.

“My experience and memories of working with the children have enriched my life and will always be with me,” said Jennings, who accumulated 940.5 hours as a Ticktocker.

Jennings, who will be studying photography at SBCC in the fall, also was awarded the Merci Award, given to the Ticktocker with the highest number of philanthropic service hours in one year. She amassed 219 service hours.

Meanwhile, the Diane Gilchrist Mother-Daughter Overall Chapter Award was presented to Suzanne Rapley and her daughter, Arianna Janoff, a sophomore at Laguna Blanca School.

Other service award winners were Fiona Geoegakis and Maeve Harding of Dos Pueblos, Kiki Katsev of San Marcos, Nathalie Mitchell of Laguna Blanca, Milana Skiff of Marymount of Santa Barbara, and Lauren Van Valkenburgh of Goleta Valley Junior High.

Macfadyen, NCL’s new president, serves with her daughter, Kirsten, a Laguna Blanca junior. She is a trustee at Laguna Blanca and a former board member at Cate School and Marymount of Santa Barbara, where she also served as president of the schools’ respective parent councils. Her husband is Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen.

National Charity League Inc. is dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 225 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 