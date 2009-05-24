National Charity League Honors Top Ticktockers for Service

San Marcos High senior Lauren Jennings put her heart and soul into National Charity League of Santa Barbara. In her six years with the mother-daughter philanthropic organization, she compiled more than 940 hours of community service.

Last week, NCL honored her and recognized 25 other Ticktockers for their outstanding volunteer work in 2008-2009. The chapter also used its annual meeting at La Cumbre Country Club to install its new president, Missy Macfadyen, who was passed the gavel by outgoing president Kathy Logan.

“To see the young women of National Charity League become so involved in volunteering for this community makes you realize the importance of encouraging their commitment to philanthropic service,” said Logan, whose daugher, Amy, will graduate from Dos Pueblos High next month.

“I applaud them for their selflessness. The joy in volunteering is that everyone benefits.”

Jennings earned the Senior Service Award, which is given to the graduating senior with the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours earned during her years as a Ticktocker.

“My experience and memories of working with the children have enriched my life and will always be with me,” said Jennings, who accumulated 940.5 hours as a Ticktocker.

Jennings, who will be studying photography at SBCC in the fall, also was awarded the Merci Award, given to the Ticktocker with the highest number of philanthropic service hours in one year. She amassed 219 service hours.

Meanwhile, the Diane Gilchrist Mother-Daughter Overall Chapter Award was presented to Suzanne Rapley and her daughter, Arianna Janoff, a sophomore at Laguna Blanca School.

Other service award winners were Fiona Geoegakis and Maeve Harding of Dos Pueblos, Kiki Katsev of San Marcos, Nathalie Mitchell of Laguna Blanca, Milana Skiff of Marymount of Santa Barbara, and Lauren Van Valkenburgh of Goleta Valley Junior High.

Macfadyen, NCL’s new president, serves with her daughter, Kirsten, a Laguna Blanca junior. She is a trustee at Laguna Blanca and a former board member at Cate School and Marymount of Santa Barbara, where she also served as president of the schools’ respective parent councils. Her husband is Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen.

National Charity League Inc. is dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 225 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

