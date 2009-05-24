Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:36 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Shuttle’s Landing Lowers the Booms on Central Coast

Bad weather in Florida diverts Atlantis to rare landing at Edwards Air Force Base

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo | May 24, 2009 | 12:42 p.m.

Heralded by twin sonic booms as it re-entered the atmosphere over the Central Coast on Sunday morning, space shuttle Atlantis touched down at Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert.

Atlantis had been scheduled to return to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida two days ago, but bad weather forced a rare West Coast landing, which occurred at 8:39 a.m. The shuttle traveled nearly 5.3 million miles and circled Earth 197 times on its 13-day mission, which launched May 11.

NASA officials said the crew accomplished major repairs on the Hubble Space Telescope, including installing a new camera and replacing batteries. The work is expected to extend Hubble’s operational lifetime for at least another five years.

After undergoing a rigorous examination, the shuttle will be piggybacked back to Florida.

The booms accompanying the shuttle’s re-entry rattled windows, shook houses and startled people and pets alike throughout the South Coast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 