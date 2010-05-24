Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Doles Out Basketball Tickets to Children’s Nonprofits

The Santa Barbara firm treats local families to an L.A. Lightning game

By Bonnie Zappacosta | May 24, 2010 | 8:10 p.m.

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, a Santa Barbara-based accounting and consulting firm, recently donated 500 tickets to local children-focused nonprofits to attend the Los Angeles Lightning vs. Oregon Waves basketball game held at The Pavilion at SBCC.

“It was so nice for our families to have the opportunity to attend the game,” Storyteller Children’s Center Executive Director Terri Allison said. “We are grateful to Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf for their generosity and community spirit.”

Five hundred tickets were given to organizations including Storyteller, CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation), the Boys & Girls Club, CASA, Girls Inc. and the Hospice Mentor Program.

The children and their families were invited to watch the league champions, the L.A. Lightning, play the Oregon Waves, their title opponent in the 2009 championships.

“The founding partners of BPW always gave back the community in which we work and live,” partner Liz Boscacci said. “Today, BPW still upholds that tradition and supports the organizations that give so much back to Santa Barbara.”

The L.A. Lightning came out on top with a 119-117 victory over the Oregon Waves. The score was tied 111-111 with one minute left on the clock.

The L.A. Lightning team includes state Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents Senate District 19, including parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

BPW has played a key role in the Santa Barbara community since it was founded in 1948.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing coordinator for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.

 
