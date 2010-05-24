Chambers of Commerce, Alliance Support Proposition 17

Goleta Valley Chamber's Kristen Amyx says the measure would make the auto insurance market more competitive and lower rates

Several of the region’s leading chambers of commerce have endorsed Proposition 17 on the June 8 ballot to benefit more than 80 percent of California drivers by allowing them to take their continuous coverage auto insurance discount with them, no matter which insurance company they choose, and could result in a savings of up to $250 a year.

Proposition 17 is being supported by the Camarillo, Carpinteria Valley, Goleta Valley, Oxnard and Ventura chambers of commerce as well as the influential Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

“The measure makes the auto insurance market more competitive, lowering auto insurance rates, leading to better policies and service for drivers,” said Kristen Amyx, president of the Goleta Valley Chamber and board chairwoman of the alliance. “Many small-business owners insure vehicles through their personal insurance policies and will benefit if this measure passes. As it stands today, existing law punishes the 80 percent of responsible drivers who maintain coverage and forces them to pay a surcharge — because they lose the discount — if they want to switch from one insurer to another.

“We are urging voters to support Proposition 17 on June 8 to bring more competition to the auto insurance market and help consumers and business owners have more choices in auto insurance — in this economy an extra $250 in auto insurance savings can go a long way.”

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.