Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Chambers of Commerce, Alliance Support Proposition 17

Goleta Valley Chamber's Kristen Amyx says the measure would make the auto insurance market more competitive and lower rates

By Brendan Huffman | May 24, 2010 | 4:27 p.m.

Several of the region’s leading chambers of commerce have endorsed Proposition 17 on the June 8 ballot to benefit more than 80 percent of California drivers by allowing them to take their continuous coverage auto insurance discount with them, no matter which insurance company they choose, and could result in a savings of up to $250 a year.

Proposition 17 is being supported by the Camarillo, Carpinteria Valley, Goleta Valley, Oxnard and Ventura chambers of commerce as well as the influential Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

“The measure makes the auto insurance market more competitive, lowering auto insurance rates, leading to better policies and service for drivers,” said Kristen Amyx, president of the Goleta Valley Chamber and board chairwoman of the alliance. “Many small-business owners insure vehicles through their personal insurance policies and will benefit if this measure passes. As it stands today, existing law punishes the 80 percent of responsible drivers who maintain coverage and forces them to pay a surcharge — because they lose the discount — if they want to switch from one insurer to another.

“We are urging voters to support Proposition 17 on June 8 to bring more competition to the auto insurance market and help consumers and business owners have more choices in auto insurance — in this economy an extra $250 in auto insurance savings can go a long way.”

Click here for more information about the Chambers of Commerce Alliance.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 