Craig Greene: Housing Market Index Rises 3 Points

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index rose three points in May to 22.

It was the highest reading since August 2007. An index reading below 50 indicates negative sentiment about the housing market.

The combined construction of new single-family homes and apartments in April rose 5.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 672,000 units. Applications for new building permits, seen as an indicator of future activity, fell 11.5 percent to an annual rate of 606,000 units.

The producer price index, which tracks wholesale price inflation, fell 0.1 percent in April, following a 0.7 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise. For the year, wholesale prices are up 5.4 percent.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage applications for the week ending May 14 fell 1.5 percent. Refinancing applications jumped 14.5 percent. Purchase volume decreased 27.1 percent.

The index of leading economic indicators — designed to forecast economic activity in the next three to six months — fell 0.1 percent in April, after a revised 1.3 percent gain in March. It was the first decline since March 2009.

