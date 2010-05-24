Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Housing Market Index Rises 3 Points

It posts its highest reading since August 2007

By Craig Greene | May 24, 2010 | 12:46 p.m.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index rose three points in May to 22.

It was the highest reading since August 2007. An index reading below 50 indicates negative sentiment about the housing market.

The combined construction of new single-family homes and apartments in April rose 5.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 672,000 units. Applications for new building permits, seen as an indicator of future activity, fell 11.5 percent to an annual rate of 606,000 units.

The producer price index, which tracks wholesale price inflation, fell 0.1 percent in April, following a 0.7 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise. For the year, wholesale prices are up 5.4 percent.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage applications for the week ending May 14 fell 1.5 percent. Refinancing applications jumped 14.5 percent. Purchase volume decreased 27.1 percent.

The index of leading economic indicators — designed to forecast economic activity in the next three to six months — fell 0.1 percent in April, after a revised 1.3 percent gain in March. It was the first decline since March 2009.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 