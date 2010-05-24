Local Designers to Put on Fashion Runway Show
See the latest trends for spring and summer at Sunday's event
By Jeff Moehlis | May 24, 2010 | 1:11 p.m.
Fashion designers Allison Moehlis of Ally Moe Designs and Jill Johnson of Bunny Jackson will offer a runway fashion show at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at EOS Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara
Come see the latest eye-catching spring and summer designs, and Ally Moe’s and Bunny Jackson’s interpretation of wild runway art.
The show is part of the EOS Lounge 3-Day Fantasy Island Party in celebration of its third anniversary.
