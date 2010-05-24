Local Designers to Put on Fashion Runway Show

The show is part of the EOS Lounge 3-Day Fantasy Island Party in celebration of its third anniversary.

Come see the latest eye-catching spring and summer designs, and Ally Moe’s and Bunny Jackson’s interpretation of wild runway art.

Fashion designers Allison Moehlis of Ally Moe Designs and Jill Johnson of Bunny Jackson will offer a runway fashion show at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at EOS Lounge , 500 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara

