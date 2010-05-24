Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:47 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Flooring Manufacturer Opens Santa Barbara Showroom

Morgan Teach, a maker of custom wide plank exotic wood floors, relocates from Oregon

By Marc Hyman | May 24, 2010 | 12:39 p.m.

Morgan Teach, a leading manufacturer of custom wide plank exotic wood floors for residential and commercial applications, has opened a showroom in Santa Barbara.

In addition, Morgan Teach will be moving its manufacturing facility from Oregon to the Central Coast region of California to better serve customers in the United States and overseas.

Morgan Teach has been manufacturing custom wide plank exotic wood floors for clients throughout the United States for the past 10 years.

“Market conditions are very favorable for company’s current expansion plans,” Morgan Teach president and founder James Tinghitella said, adding that his business has grown rapidly during the past three years. “Homeowners, builders, architects and designers are looking for a new way to enhance high-end projects. Custom exotic wood floors have become the preferred method for adding value, uniqueness and durability to new construction or renovation projects.”

Morgan Teach’s manufacturing facility custom mills each floor to its client’s exact specifications. No stains or toxic varnishes are used in the finishing process. Instead, Morgan Teach uses “a proprietary custom blend of natural plant oils and waxes to finish each floor plank individually in order to bring out the natural colors, textures and nuances” Tinghitella said.

Each custom floor is carefully hand-selected, milled and finished to produce the most unique, 100 percent natural wood floors available on the market. Morgan Teach’s custom wide plank floors take up to 90 days to produce from the time Tinghitella and his factory manager select the wood to be used, mill it, finish it and cure it before shipping it to its final destination.

Tinghitella approaches the custom wood floor manufacturing process from an artist’s perspective. Originally trained as a professional photographer, he creates unique wood floors that are true works of art and that highlight each wood species special aesthetic characteristics.

— Marc Hyman represents Morgan Teach.

