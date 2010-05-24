Inogen Renews Lease at 326 Bollay Drive in Goleta
The deal represents the year's largest commercial lease on the South Coast
By Ted Hoagland | May 24, 2010 | 3:42 p.m.
Inogen has signed the largest commercial lease on the South Coast in 2010, renewing its 38,851-square-foot space at 326 Bollay Drive in Goleta.
Inogen produces respiratory devices for home health-care applications.
Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented Inogen, and Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented The Towbes Group, which owns the property.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
