Letter to the Editor: Four Candidates Exemplify Tea Party Principles

On June 8, Californians will cast their ballots to select candidates for the midterm elections in November. Pundits agree that the 2010 election will influence America’s direction for decades.

The Santa Barbara Tea Party is doing its part. In keeping with our mission, we have officially endorsed a slate of four excellent candidates: Tom Watson, Mike Stoker, Josh Lynn and Greg Gandrud. All are standouts.

SBTP serves the community as a nonpartisan, grassroots public platform for education and advocacy. Founded more than a year ago, it has a formal structure with a governing body. (Some tea parties function more casually under one leader.)

The process for vetting candidates was developed by our 13-member Steering Committee, and requires full disclosure of committee members’ campaign involvements, which may demand that they abstain from voting and other activities. The vetting process includes consideration of candidates’ accomplishments as well as speeches, requires that candidates request endorsement, and that they have a history and positive relationship with SBTP.

Decisions are based on which candidates best represent and will champion our goals of limited government, reduced taxation and defense of the Bill of Rights, and on electability.

SBTP endorsements are offered as a guide, not a dictate, to members and public alike. We stand strong for an informed electorate, the Constitution, a color-blind society, and economic opportunity and freedom for all.

Dr. Rolland Jacks, member and corresponding secretary,

Santa Barbara Tea Party Steering Committee

Santa Barbara