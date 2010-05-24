Letter to the Editor: Gregory Gandrud for County Treasurer

With Santa Barbara County in such desperate financial straits, what we do not need is another county government insider to continue the gravy train of billion-dollar, upside-down pensions for overpaid employees and $40 million deficits. What we need is someone like Gregory Gandrud, who has spent the last 10 years fighting for less government and more freedom.
Gandrud is a true patriot who has twice defeated countywide sales taxes. He’s also a financial genius. He graduated with honors from USC business school with a degree in multinational financial management. When he was on the Carpinteria City Council, he served on the finance committee and got us $151 million to widen Highway 101. He’s also had his own accounting practice for 19 years.
Gandrud will provide sound financial management for our county and will advocate for us, the taxpayers.
Vote for Gregory Gandrud for Santa Barbara County treasurer.
Shirley Randall
Carpinteria