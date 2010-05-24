Local Volunteers Receive Presidents Service Awards
They are honored for serving more than 200 hours at local schools and adult-day programs
By Diana Washburn | May 24, 2010 | 2:42 p.m.
Six volunteers with the Tri-Counties Regional Center’s foster grandparent and senior companion programs have received Presidents Volunteer Service Awards for serving more than 200 hours this year at local schools and adult day programs.
The honorees were Shirley Richards, Madeleine Brostrom, Aurora Marquez, Rosemary Zivic, Tom Crawford and Shyama Osborne.
Each volunteer received a certificate, a letter from President Barack Obama and a pin.
— Diana Washburn manages the foster grandparent and senior companion programs for the Tri-Counties Regional Center.
