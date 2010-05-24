Memorial Day Ceremony Planned at Carpinteria Cemetery

Vietnam veteran and longtime Carpinteria resident Larry Siegel will be the featured speaker

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane.

The featured speaker will be longtime Carpinteria resident Larry Siegel, who served in the Vietnam War as a captain in the U.S. Army Civil Affairs program.

His experiences in the country are the subject of his first book Tears of the Dragon: The Other Vietnam War, published last year.

The ceremony will include the posting of the colors, singing of the national anthem, the reading of the names of those from Carpinteria who have fallen in battle, and presentation of wreaths and flowers by various organizations and individuals.

A cannon salute and taps will close out the ceremony.

For those wishing to present wreaths or flowers, call Peter or Melinda Bie at 805.680.6459.

— Peter Bie is an event organizer.