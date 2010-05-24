Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

‘Real Talk’ to Tackle Measure J, Board of Supervisors Race

The Santa Barbara Channels will tape the election show on Wednesday

By Silvia Rodriguez | May 24, 2010 | 7:50 p.m.

As the June primary-election races heat up, The Santa Barbara Channels show Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum will explore Measure J, as well as a key race for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, in a show to be taped this week.

Real Talk, the Santa Barbara Channels (Channel 21) public affairs program, will feature Janet Wolf and Dan Secord, the top candidates in the Second District race for county supervisor, in a debate moderated by host Jerry Roberts.

In the second part of the show, advocates from both sides of Measure J, also known as the Paredon Initiative, will debate the ballot measure. If passed, the proposal would allow Venoco Inc. to drill for oil off the Carpinteria bluffs. The panelists for the Measure J segment include Lisa Rivas, community relations specialist for Venoco, and Nathan Alley, staff attorney for the Environmental Defense Center.

Roberts, publications director at UCSB and co-founder of Calbuzz.com, is a veteran journalist with broad news experience in both traditional and new media.

This production will be recorded at The Santa Barbara Channels studios on Wednesday, May 26 for later broadcast. The public is invited to submit questions and comments, or to be part of the studio audience by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Real Talk airs regularly on cable Channel 21 at 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays, 4 p.m. Tuesdays, noon, 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursdays, 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays.

Click here for more information about Real Talk.

— Silvia Rodriguez is outreach coordinator at The Santa Barbara Channels.

 
