Santa Barbara Foundation Names High School Senior Award Recipients

The Santa Barbara Foundation recently announced its 2010 High School Senior Award recipients.

For the Fleischmann, Spaulding and Floro Award winners, giving to the community is second nature. Most have donated their time and efforts to a variety of important issues and nonprofit organizations, volunteering at the Santa Maria Animal Shelter, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Teen Court, Special Olympics, the Central Coast Literacy Council and the Marian Medical Center, to name a few.

“This group of students is making a difference in the lives of others, and these awards are special to us because they recognize and celebrate that truly engaged citizens are those who both achieve personal goals and, too, tend to the needs of their community,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Fleischmann Award recipients are students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and commitment to community service. A $2,000 award will be bestowed upon each of the 19 students representing eight high schools. An additional $500 award is allocated to each student to be donated to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

The candidate from the Fleischmann pool receiving the highest rating from the Fleischmann Subcommittee is also awarded the Edward Spaulding Award, earning an additional $1,000.

Floro Award recipients are students from the Santa Maria area who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and commitment to community service. For their efforts, each of these eight students will receive a $2,500 award.

For the past 12 years, the Santa Barbara Foundation has granted more than $2 million annually to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to award in the form of scholarships and loans. Funds come from both organizations, but the management of the student aid programs is done by the Scholarship Foundation. This collaboration ensures that millions of dollars is efficiently distributed to the students of Santa Barbara County for student aid.

“We are honored to be working in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation. “The recipients from the Fleischmann and Floro programs represent the ‘best of the best’ in Santa Barbara County high school seniors. This elite group has an outstanding record of giving back to their community, while achieving academic excellence.”

Award Recipients

The recipient of the 2010 Edward Spaulding Award is Sonia Holzman of San Marcos High School.

Recipients of the 2010 Fleischmann Awards are Maria Amante of Dos Pueblos High School, Caitlyn Brady of Santa Ynez Valley High School, Alexis Chasney of Dos Pueblos High School, Erik Choquette of Santa Barbara High School, Julie Friedman of Santa Barbara High School, Katherine (Jane) Gray of Santa Barbara High School, Mackenzie Hedges of Ernest Righetti High School, Ellyette Iverson of Santa Barbara High School, Julia Katsev of San Marcos High School, Hillary Krumbholz of Ernest Righetti High School, Karla Lara of San Marcos High School, Makeda Negash of San Marcos High School, Jennifer Pena of Ernest Righetti High School, Bethany Radabaugh of Cabrillo High School, Mary Clare Rigali of St. Joseph High School, Justin Russo of Dos Pueblos High School, Lauren Savett of Santa Barbara High School, and Sarah Schwab and Evan Tambini of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

The recipients of the 2010 Floro Awards are Thomas Kam of Ernest Righetti High School, Matthew Mau of Pioneer Valley High School, Christian Nicholson of Ernest Righetti High School, Mackenzie Hedges of Ernest Righetti High School, Hillary Krumbholz of Ernest Righetti High School, Jennifer Pena of Ernest Righetti High School, Mary Clare Rigali of St. Joseph High School and Sarah Schwab of of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

— Jessica Tade is a marketing and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Foundation.