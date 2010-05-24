Santa Barbara Foundation Promotes Jan Campbell to Director of Development

She will serve in the organization’s Philanthropic Services Division

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced the promotion of Jan Campbell to director of development.

She will serve in a leadership capacity in the foundation’s Philanthropic Services Division, engaging and connecting donors with charitable and collaborative opportunities countywide.

Campbell will manage the foundation’s annual fund, the legacy program, donor education and recognition programs, and outreach to professional advisers. She will play a key strategic role in supporting the foundation’s commitment to the growth of collective philanthropy.

“Jan brings a wealth of experience and deep roots in the community,” foundation president and CEO Ron Gallo said. “Jan’s role will serve to catalyze a constant presence in our community so that our philanthropy can have even more positive impact on the needs of our community.”

Since joining the foundation in 2009, Campbell has energized the foundation’s giving circles, including the Women’s Fund, Social Venture Partners and the Katherine Harvey Fellows.

She has more than 25 years of experience in both the commercial and nonprofit sectors, including as marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf. She was the development director for the Page Youth Center, and has worked for Heal the Ocean and with the Contemporary Arts Forum.

Campbell was a founding member of the MIT Enterprise Forum and the Women’s Day conferences as well as a board member of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club and the San Marcos Athletic Boosters. She is a graduate of UCSB.

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications for the Santa Barbara Foundation.