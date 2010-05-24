Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gunman Sought After Robbery at Rabobank

Police release a surveillance image of the suspect

May 24, 2010

A manhunt was under way Monday after a morning robbery at Rabobank, 2222 Bath St. in Santa Barbara.

A man armed with a black semi-automatic handgun entered the bank about 10 a.m., threatened employees and ordered them to the floor before fleeing out the back door to the parking lot, Santa Barbara police spokesman Paul McCaffrey said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s to early 40s, average height and build with short blond hair. He was wearing a black beanie cap, a dark gray sweatshirt with a hood, jean shorts, white socks and white shoes. He wore black gloves and carried a large black satchel over his shoulder.

Witnesses told police that the suspect ran through the back parking lot and toward Pueblo Street.

The case is being investigated jointly with the FBI. Anyone with information is urged to call Santa Barbara police Detective Brian Jensen at 805.897.2335 or FBI Special Agent Patrick Conley at 310.629.9553.

