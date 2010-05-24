Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Names Two Physicians of the Year

The medical nonprofit also elects officers for its board of directors

By Jennifer Goddard | May 24, 2010 | 12:29 p.m.

Dr. Gregg Newman
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care honored two doctors with its Physician of the Year designation at its annual meeting Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara, announced Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the medical nonprofit organization.

Dr. Gregg Newman received his title from VNHC’s hospice team, and the home health team recognized Dr. Daniel Craviotto.

Both doctors practice in the Santa Barbara area.

“Not only is Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care fortunate to have two highly esteemed doctors help us carry out our mission of providing the best quality, comprehensive health care, but our entire Santa Barbara community benefits,” Tanner said. “We are so grateful and appreciative.”

Dr. Daniel Craviotto
Other business conducted at the annual meeting included the election of officers for the board of directors.

Serving a third term as board chairman is Steve Lew, and chair-elect and treasurer is Michelle Martinich, senior vice president and chief financial officer of American Riviera Bank, and secretary is Christopher Jones, partner in the Law Offices of Eaton, Jones & Michelon.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

