Washington School’s Math Whizzes Win Superbowl Title

The team captures first place for fourth, fifth and sixth grades

By Carol Tricase | May 24, 2010 | 6:31 p.m.

Washington Elementary School was this year’s big winner in the 29th annual South Coast Math Superbowl, repeating school victories for three years in a row, and capturing first place in all three grades — fourth, fifth and sixth.

The event, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on May 13, included 342 students representing 30 Santa Barbara County schools. First-place overall went to the Washington Wildcats, second place went to Mountain View and third place went to Monte Vista.

The South Coast Math Superbowl was created to promote the study of mathematics and to honor outstanding math students in Santa Barbara County. Four students in each grade level are chosen to represent their school. Preparation includes extracurricular study of advanced math facts, logic and geometric equations.

Awards are presented in three divisions — school, grade level team and individual — based on the scores of individual and team tests.

The fourth-grade Washington Wildcats earned first place with all four team members placing in the top six individually: Minna Wyttenbach took first place, Stefan Kuklinsky took fourth place, and Max Raphael and Gregory Robinson tied for sixth place.

Wildcat fifth-graders also came in first place overall with the following individual wins: Mason Dochterman took first place with a perfect score of 50, and Chris Gaffney took third place. Chris Ewasiuk and Loren Young helped the team capture first place.

This is the third year in a row that the Washington sixth-grade team has secured a first-place victory. Luke Tricase and Conrad Kuklinsky tied for first place, and Matthew Selman placed fourth. Matthew Harris helped secure the win for the team.

The South Coast Math Superbowl is hosted by Montecito Union School, Cold Spring School, Peabody Charter School and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Click here to view the complete results.

— Carol Tricase is a Washington Elementary School parent.

