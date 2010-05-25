Construction of Workforce Housing Under Way at Site of St. Francis Hospital

Crews are salvaging materials from the interior with demolition of the exterior set to begin next week

Workers are salvaging materials from inside the St. Francis Hospital buildings before demolition begins to make way for Cottage Health System’s workforce housing project on East Micheltorena Street.

The timing of a permit from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District has postponed until next week the start date of exterior demolition.

In the former hospital’s place, 115 townhomes will be erected for Cottage employees over a 20-month period, public affairs director Janet O’Neil said. About 80 employees were chosen last fall in a lottery for the affordable units, and the rest of the one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

When employees leave or retire, they have to sell the homes back to Cottage within a year or so.

The high cost of living in the area is the No. 1 deterrent to attracting and retaining employees, O’Neil said. About 25 percent of staff members commute, she said. Construction is slated to begin by October.

Neighbors have spoken out against the project because of the number of units and the expected impacts from the two years or so of demolition and construction, including traffic congestion, noise and air pollution. The tall, green wooden wall surrounding the construction site is designed to mitigate some of the issues.

“We’re trying to be as mindful as we can about the neighbors,” O’Neil said.

Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the city because the number of units was more than what the zoning code allows, and the court ruled in favor of the city.

Truck haul routes will go along Arrellaga and Micheltorena streets to Garden Street, taking loads to MarBorg Industries’ construction and demolition recycling facility and Lash Construction’s concrete recycling facility. All concrete will be ground up off-site to reduce dust and noise, though it calls for more trucks, O’Neil said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .