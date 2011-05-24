Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Soak Up the Sun at Canary Hotel’s ‘Reggae on the Roof’ Pool Party

Head to The Perch on Sunday for music, drinks, giveaways, games and more

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | May 24, 2011 | 2:19 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of summer at Canary Hotel with a Jamaican-inspired theme party, “Reggae on the Roof” Memorial Day weekend pool party, from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Don’t miss the chance to soak up the sun, sip a rum punch and kick off summer on Santa Barbara’s one and only rooftop venue, The Perch.

“Reggae on the Roof” will feature live entertainment by reggae rock band My Peoples from San Francisco and DJ Sparx, a sunscreen station, poolside games, flip-flop giveaways, hors d’oeuvres and island-style cocktail specials.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Click here for tickets.

Get your reggae groove on, rooftop-style at Canary Hotel’s Memorial Day weekend rooftop pool party. For more information, click here or call 805.879.9100.

Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here or call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 
