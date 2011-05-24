Carpinteria Man Dies of Injuries from Crash on Private Property

89-year-old's truck shifted into gear, rolled and hit a tree while he was in passenger seat

An elderly Carpinteria man has died after suffering serious injuries Sunday when his pickup truck shifted into gear while he was in the passenger seat, rolled down his driveway and hit a tree.

The California Highway Patrol reported that shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, 89-year-old Alden Robert Fogliadini was driving his GMC pickup truck on his property off Gobernador Canyon Road. He parked, walked to the passenger side, sat down and put on the seat belt.

CHP spokesman Jeremy Wayland said Fogliadini then apparently shifted the truck into gear, for unknown reasons, and the vehicle started rolling.

Fogliadini tried to steer from the passenger seat, maneuvering the truck around the driveway’s minor turns, but lost control about halfway down the driveway and crashed.

An American Medical Response ambulance transported Fogliadini to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a broken left arm and broken right hip, facial lacerations and bruising.

The CHP was investigating the crash. No other vehicles were involved, and Wayland said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors.

