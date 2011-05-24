Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Dave Clark Elected to Coastal Housing Coalition Board

New director says he's focused on 'providing more local housing for local workers'

By Julia Ullemeyer for the Coastal Housing Coalition | May 24, 2011 | 6:07 p.m.

Dave Clark
Dave Clark

Dave Clark has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, board president Jim Youngson announced Tuesday.

Clark is president of Impulse Advanced Communications, a Goleta-based communications services provider that designs, implements and manages voice and data networks to prepare businesses for growth.

He has served in that position since the company’s creation in 2006 as the result of a merger between Impulse Internet Services and NetLojix Communications’ California Internet subsidiary.

Clark previously served as vice president and general manager of IIS and as general manager of NetLojix’s Internet services division.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

“As an employer, I know first-hand the challenges of recruiting and retaining valuable employees due to the high cost of housing throughout the South Coast,” Clark said. “I am looking forward to being part of an organization that is focused on providing more local housing for local workers.”

The Coastal Housing Coalition is dedicated to addressing the shortage of available, affordable housing for local workers on the South Coast, and to reversing the impact this shortage is having on our community’s economic, social and environmental health. For more information, click here or call 805.882.1475.

— Julia Ullemeyer represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.

