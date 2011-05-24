Starting or Expanding a Business? These Free Workshops Can Help

Palius + O’Kelley CPAs and Formation Solutions will present free new-business workshops from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 31, Aug. 16 and Nov. 8 at Paychex Inc., 222 E. Carrillo St. No. 111 in Santa Barbara.
The seminars will provide information on the following topics:
» Registering with the proper tax authorities
» Business entity selection
» Payroll, sales and income taxes
» Bookkeeping
If you’re starting a new business or expanding into new areas of business, or know someone who could benefit from this seminar, come to the free event and have the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s business experts help you on your way.
To RSVP, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.683.7585 x9.