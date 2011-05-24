Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Stage Band to Perform Saturday at SOhO

Members will cover a range of genres in a two-hour set starting at 6 p.m.

By Carol Ritter for Laguna Blanca | May 24, 2011 | 5:37 p.m.

Get funky with the Laguna Blanca Stage Band when they perform from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, May 28 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The Laguna Blanca Stage Band plays all over Santa Barbara and Southern California, including farmers markets, the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland and the Santa Barbara Jazz Festival.

Band members also have their own CD, titled Funkifize.

Their talents range from gutsy blues and complicated jazz and rhythm ensembles to great dancing rock-and-roll.

Senior Jeff Nelson is a gifted guitarist. Junior Andrew McCaffery plays rhythm guitar, and his vocals are always a big crowd pleaser. Junior drummer Troy Ritter also keeps a tight beat. Bass is played by underclassman Steven McCaffery, and horns, keyboards and anything else necessary is filled in by band leader Eli Buchanan. Guest drum appearances are planned by Craig Thatcher and other guests known locally.

— Carol Ritter represents the Laguna Blanca Stage Band.

