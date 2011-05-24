Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 

Meghan Gesswein: It’s Time for This Mom of 3 to Step It Up and Exercise

There's no more denying the battle of the bulge, and metabolism, and age

By Meghan Gesswein, Noozhawk Columnist | May 24, 2011 | 8:30 p.m.

I have never been someone who has enjoyed exercise. Honestly, I find it hard to believe that people like to exercise and don’t just feel obligated to exercise. But some of my friends swear that they actually enjoy it. Luckily, I’ve always been fairly thin and have never really felt like I needed to exercise to “tone things up.”

Until now. I’m in my 30s, my metabolism has slowed down considerably and I’ve given birth to three children. That, my friends, is apparently the trifecta of weight gain evil.

Suddenly there seems to be much more of me — in places I am not happy about. My clothes are tighter than they’ve ever been, and they fit me awkwardly in places. So I have decided to take control and do something about it.

I am going to start exercising. I walk behind the boys as they ride their bikes often enough, but I’m planning to step it up a notch. Or 12.

I ordered Jillian Michaels’ 30 Day Shred and, even though I’m a little bit terrified, I am determined to get through it. I just hope I’m not so sore that I can still walk behind the boys as they ride their bikes and lift the baby out of his crib. I’ve heard the workout can leave you so uncomfortable that you wish you never had to get out of bed again. I can’t wait.

I’ve also decided to try a diet for the first time in my life. In typical fashion, I’m not following any particular model, I’m simply making a concerted effort to drastically cut my carbohydrate intake. I mean, what can be bad about a diet that allows you to eat steak, bacon, cheese and sour cream? Nothing, I say!

My husband isn’t as happy about being on a low-carb diet as I am, but I think he’ll adjust, and the boys are thrilled because I’m no longer stealing from their bowls of goldfish crackers. Although it did take all of my willpower not to rip my son’s milkshake out of his sticky little fingers today.

It might be a very long 30 days in our house.

— Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years. She writes on her personal site, MeghanGWine, and is a staff writer and special events editor for the online magazine Curvy Girl Guide. She is often sarcastic and her work should be read with a sense of humor. And also a cocktail. You can follow her on Twitter: @MeghanGWine, friend her on Facebook or reach her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 