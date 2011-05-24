Meghan Gesswein: It’s Time for This Mom of 3 to Step It Up and Exercise

I have never been someone who has enjoyed exercise. Honestly, I find it hard to believe that people like to exercise and don’t just feel obligated to exercise. But some of my friends swear that they actually enjoy it. Luckily, I’ve always been fairly thin and have never really felt like I needed to exercise to “tone things up.”

Until now. I’m in my 30s, my metabolism has slowed down considerably and I’ve given birth to three children. That, my friends, is apparently the trifecta of weight gain evil.

Suddenly there seems to be much more of me — in places I am not happy about. My clothes are tighter than they’ve ever been, and they fit me awkwardly in places. So I have decided to take control and do something about it.

I am going to start exercising. I walk behind the boys as they ride their bikes often enough, but I’m planning to step it up a notch. Or 12.

I ordered Jillian Michaels’ 30 Day Shred and, even though I’m a little bit terrified, I am determined to get through it. I just hope I’m not so sore that I can still walk behind the boys as they ride their bikes and lift the baby out of his crib. I’ve heard the workout can leave you so uncomfortable that you wish you never had to get out of bed again. I can’t wait.

I’ve also decided to try a diet for the first time in my life. In typical fashion, I’m not following any particular model, I’m simply making a concerted effort to drastically cut my carbohydrate intake. I mean, what can be bad about a diet that allows you to eat steak, bacon, cheese and sour cream? Nothing, I say!

My husband isn’t as happy about being on a low-carb diet as I am, but I think he’ll adjust, and the boys are thrilled because I’m no longer stealing from their bowls of goldfish crackers. Although it did take all of my willpower not to rip my son’s milkshake out of his sticky little fingers today.

It might be a very long 30 days in our house.

