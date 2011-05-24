Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

NAWBO-SB Honors Seven Women with Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards

Certificates are also presented to winners of the SBCC New Venture Challenge

By Karen Dwyer for the NAWBO-SB | May 24, 2011 | 3:30 p.m.

Taking a lesson from the Academy Awards, the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners honored women entrepreneurs in six categories at its Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner on May 13.

Each winner learned of her selection only after keynote speaker Maria Contreras-Sweet asked for “the envelope, please” from Mistress of Ceremonies Melanie Doctors, and read the recipient’s name.

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards were created to honor both a national-level entrepreneur and local women who exemplify what it means to be a successful entrepreneur. The winners were selected by independent judges from 45 women business owners in Santa Barbara County who had been nominated in the months preceding the awards.

The winners of the 2011 NAWBO-SB Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards are:

» National level — Maria Contreras-Sweet, founder and chair of Promerica Bank in Los Angeles

» Health, fitness and beauty — Catherine Lamberti of Exercise Technology Inc.

» Hospitality and tourism — Laura Knight of Pascucci Restaurant

» Manufacturing, wholesale and retail — Caroline MacDougall of Teeccino Caffé

» Professional services — Patty DeDominic of DeDominic & Associates

» Publishing, communications and media — Lynda Weinman of Lynda.com

» Science and technology — Barbara Tzur of Brylen Technologies Inc.

In addition to honoring women entrepreneurs, the NAWBO-SB Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner also presented certificates to the winners of the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation SBCC New Venture Challenge, a two-tiered business pitch competition for SBCC students and area high school students. Scholarships and/or cash awards were given out for the first, second and third place at both the college and high school levels.

“We believe a large part of our mission is to support entrepreneurship at all levels, and the students are our future,” NAWBO-SB President Maeda Palius said. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with the Scheinfeld Center and encourage the next generation to grow their own businesses.”

Thanks to the success of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards event, the NAWBO-SB Foundation will be funding two additional $2,500 prizes for the Scheinfeld Center’s 2012 New Venture Challenge awards. One will be named for its Premier Diamond Sponsor, Montecito Bank & Trust, and the other for DeDominic, one of the founders of NAWBO-SB.

Each winner of the NAWBO-SB Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award received an engraved crystal award from Tiffany & Co. and a free year’s membership in NAWBO-SB.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chair for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 