Local Red Cross Volunteers Assisting Tornado Victims in South, Midwest

Teams are deployed across the country to help with response and recovery efforts

As the American Red Cross responds to the latest tornadoes in Joplin, Mo., it continues its multiple relief operations across the South in response to April’s tornadoes and the continued flooding along the Mississippi River.

This spring, more than half of the country has been affected by damaging weather, disrupting people’s lives from North Dakota to the East Coast. Since March 31, more than 10,000 Red Cross disaster volunteers have provided thousands of overnight stays in shelters, distributed thousands of cleanup and comfort kits, and served more than 1.8 million meals and snacks.

Across the Central Coast, local Red Cross chapters have already deployed more than 20 volunteers to assist with the response and recovery efforts across the United States — doing everything from public affairs to sheltering, nursing and recovery casework.

“Everyday we have seen heartbreaking images coming from the South and Midwest,” regional CEO Jim McGee said, “and to be able to send our volunteers to those locations to help our friends and neighbors in need is truly an honor. Today, our region stands ready to deploy more volunteers if necessary.”

Collectively, this is one of the largest Red Cross disaster relief operations in the history of the organization. The Red Cross depends on financial donations to help people affected by disasters such as tornadoes, floods and wildfires, as well as countless crises at home and around the world.

To make a donation to support American Red Cross disaster relief, click here, call 800.RED.CROSS, or text the word “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Contributions may also be sent to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37243, Washington, D.C. 20013.

For the Santa Barbara County chapter, call 805.687.1331 for the Santa Barbara office or 805.928.0778 for Santa Maria.

— Kristiana Kocis is communications manager for the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.