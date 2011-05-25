Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:13 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Teachers, Families Rally in Support of Educate Our State Campaign

Attendees say education needs to be a bigger priority, with more funding to protect class sizes and the quality of schools

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 25, 2011 | 3:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara parents, teachers and students rallied in front of the Downtown Post Office on Tuesday afternoon as part of the Educate Our State campaign, a push for more public education funding and support of Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed tax extensions.

Polly Pelly, mother of Peabody Charter School students, helped organize the rally.

“It’s desperately sad we’re at the bottom of the barrel for funding,” she said, referring to California’s rank as 47th in the country in per-pupil education funding.

Local school employees are trying to protect class sizes and quality of education, but could face major layoffs or labor concessions, according to physical education teacher Jeff Holbrook. All Santa Barbara School District staff members are involved in negotiations for furlough days, and Holbrook said there is talk of freezing salary step raises and increased insurance costs.

Education of the state’s children has to be the priority, said a fifth-grade Peabody teacher who gave his name only as John.

Many parents and teachers from elementary schools brought their children, who proved enthusiastic sign holders, to the rally as well.

“A great school doesn’t come for free,” Peabody Principal Kate Ford said at the rally, adding that it’s not a Peabody attitude to give up. Passage of the tax extensions are critical for the school, she added, saying that the move would send $250,000 to Peabody for the coming year.

It was a busy day for Ford, who earlier had announced her resignation. She will be moving on to work as a senior program officer of secondary education with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle.

Later Tuesday night, she appeared before the Santa Barbara school board to ask for 20 more students, which would allow more people within the attendance boundaries to enroll there and bring in a much-needed $75,000. There wasn’t much support, since a 20-student loss would cost the district twice that.

Educate Our State parent-led rallies were held all over California. The group was started by Bay Area “PTA moms” in 2009, according to its website.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 