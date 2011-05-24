Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 
U.S. Youth Volleyball League Opens Registration for Fall Season

All children ages 7 to 15 are invited to participate in the eight-week program

By Trisha Ozawa for United States Youth Volleyball League | May 24, 2011 | 3:16 p.m.

Fall registration for the U.S. Youth Volleyball League is now open.

The USYVL is bringing a fun-filled season of volleyball to the community this fall. All children ages 7 to 15 are invited to enjoy instructional volleyball practices and games that focus on participation, sportsmanship and fun.

The eight-week league in Goleta at Girsh Park will run from September to November. A large portion of the USYVL is fueled by volunteers. Volunteering is a great opportunity to work with the youth in promoting their confidence and self-esteem while sharing the sport of volleyball.

The USYVL’s mission is to provide children a chance to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, supervised environment. For more information on registration, volunteer positions and a location near you, click here or call 888.988.7985.

— Trisha Ozawa is the programs assistant for the U.S. Youth Volleyball League.

