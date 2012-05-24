Anacapa School, Class of 2012

Commencement for Anacapa School’s Class of 2012 and the all-school, year-end ceremonies will be held June 8 at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club (Rockwood).
The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, click here or call administrative assistant Elizabeth Kalbers at 805.965.0228.
Class of 2012
Grayson Baggiolini
Alexander Carlson
Sophie Crane
Hannah Erickson
Brenda Gutierrez
Gazal Homayouni
Emily Johnson
Colin Lancashire
Corrina Roberts
Ila Rutten
Douglas Throop
Haley Yuhasz
— Elizabeth Kalbers is an administrative assistant for Anacapa School.