Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Finding Isla Vista Robber

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a 22-year-old woman at knife point in Isla Vista.

A surveillance image released Thursday shows the suspect, who was described as 20 to 22 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, average build, with medium-length curly hair, wearing a black baseball hat, gray and white horizontal striped long-sleeve pullover shirt, and shorts, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The robbery occurred at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at an ATM in the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Norte, when the suspect walked up from behind, held an object to the victim’s hip, and ordered her to give him all her money, Sugars said. At first the victim thought the man was joking, but he showed her a knife and again demanded her money.

She complied, and the suspect headed east on Madrid Road toward UCSB, Sugars said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is being asked to contact sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

