Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Partners with UCSB to Launch ‘Eureka!’

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has partnered with the Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP) at UCSB to launch “Eureka!” from June 18 to July 13.

EAOP is the university’s largest academic preparation program, serving students at more than 250 K-12 public schools throughout California. EAOP helps students at underserved schools and youth development organizations to prepare for college and the work force, complete all UC/CSU admission requirements and apply for college and financial aid.

Girls Inc. Eureka! encourages girls ages 12 to 18 to explore career paths and post-secondary educational opportunities in STEM fields. The program begins by addressing girls in middle school who are at high risk of losing interest in STEM as they are beginning to set educational goals and identify future coursework. Many of the girls will be the first in their families to attend college, and Eureka! will help open the doors of higher education to them.

The program will begin this summer with an intense four-week, on-campus component at UCSB. Girls Inc. and EAOP will work together to provide follow-up workshops through the school year focused on college readiness, college applications, financial aid, test preparation and career exploration that may lead to alternative post-secondary education opportunities. The program will include campus visits to Long Beach State, UCLA, USC, UC Berkeley and Pepperdine University.

Eureka! encourages participants to pursue scholarships through Girls Inc. and other sources. It will also include paid internships focused on math, science and technology.

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.