Goleta Fireworks Festival Seeks Sponsors

Thousands of attendees are expected for the July 4 event at Girsh Park

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta are calling for local support from individuals or businesses to sponsor its 15th annual Goleta Fireworks Festival.

The Goleta Fireworks Festival will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 at Girsh Park. It will feature great food, entertainment and free family-oriented activities, such as an ice rink for children younger than age 6, bounce houses for children older than age 6, games, a watermelon-eating contest, and obstacle courses run by county firefighters.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and will last about 20 minutes. Great raffle prizes include a $1,000 cash prize, an iPad and $500 cash cards. Musical entertainment will be provided by Area 51 and The Excellent Tradesmen.

Former mayor and councilman Eric Onnen will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.

The Goleta Fireworks Festival expects more than 4,000 attendees and will serve as a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime and the Goleta Rotary Evening Club. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for local students and other community organizations.

This year’s title sponsor is the Chumash Casino. Other festival sponsors include Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Flir, ATK Space, ABC-CLIO, Target, Citrix, Raytheon and many more. Sponsor packets include entrance banners, print media, promotional events, media interviews, complimentary tickets and more.

Click here to view sponsor packages. If you are interested in a sponsor packet for the Goleta Fireworks Festival or wish to contribute to its $62,000 donation goal, please call Onnen at 805.964.7759 x109.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Goleta Fireworks Festival.