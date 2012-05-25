Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Finds Quadruple Murderer Was Sane

Lee Leeds of Santa Maria faces 100 years in prison for 2008 shooting rampage

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 25, 2012 | 12:06 a.m.

A Santa Maria man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found he was sane when he killed four people at a Santa Maria auto yard in 2008.

Lee Leeds is expected to receive four consecutive life sentences — for a total of 100 years — when he returns to court July 19 for sentencing, according to Kevin Duffy, senior deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County.

Leeds, 35, previously pleaded guilty to the first-degree murders of his father, Robert Leeds, who owned Black Road Auto, Dave Duboise, Ricardo Leal and Terry Majan during a shooting rampage on March 18, 2008.

The case then entered a sanity phase, and a jury in Superior Court in Santa Maria decided late Wednesday — after a six-week trial and 3½ days of deliberations — that Leeds was sane at the time of the killings.

Had he been found insane, he most likely would have been sent to a mental hospital instead of prison.

“We’re very pleased with the result,” Duffy said. “We’re very happy for the victims, and the victims’ families, that they get some sense of closure and justice.”

Defense attorneys argued that Leeds didn’t know right from wrong, and believed he was going to be killed by the Mexican Mafia, Duffy said.

But Duffy said there was ample evidence that Leeds knew what he was doing when he killed the four men.

Members of the victims’ families will be allowed to make “victim impact” statements at the July hearing before Judge Edward Bullard.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 