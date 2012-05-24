Kimberly Coley to Lead New Girl Scouts Office in Santa Barbara

She brings a wealth of experience to her role as vice president of external affairs

The latest in a series of events marking the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouting will be a reception on Thursday introducing Kimberly Coley, who recently was appointed vice president of external affairs for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.

Coley, who brings a wealth of experience in community advocacy, volunteer coordination, youth program, and marketing and public relations, will head up a new Girl Scout office in Santa Barbara. Her primary responsibilities will be to serve as a Girl Scout leadership liaison for Santa Barbara, and to oversee community engagement and resource development across the six counties that make up the council.

“Girl Scouting is reaching a lot of girls in Santa Barbara through traditional troops, and through programs like A-OK and Fun in the Sun,” said Sherry Sybesma, chief executive officer for GSCCC. “Plans are in process to expand our proven anti-bullying curriculum to Santa Barbara middle schools. This new vice president position demonstrates the council’s strong commitment to helping girls in this community become leaders in their own lives and the wider world.”

The reception, which will be held at the University Club, will be hosted by Laura Benson and Northern Trust. Connie Lindsey, executive vice president and head of corporate social responsibility at Northern Trust, is the national board president of Girl Scouts of the USA. Lindsey and Benson are alumnae of the Girl Scout program, which has graduated more successful women than all of the top business schools in the country combined.

Thursday’s event will also mark the launch of the council’s Second Century Circle, a 100th anniversary campaign to reconnect Girl Scout alumnae and supporters.

“I’m excited to be joining an organization that has a century of experience in leadership development for girls,” Coley said. “I look forward to empowering community members to invest in the future of Girl Scouting as a way to make the world we all share a better place.”

“However, the 100th anniversary is less about where grown-up Girl Scouts are today, rather where girls will go tomorrow,” Sybesma added. “Kimberly’s focus on community engagement and resource development will assure the council can continue to help today’s girls become tomorrow’s leaders in the century that lies ahead.”

A native of Knoxville Tenn., Coley has a solid network in the Santa Barbara community through her work in Santa Barbara schools with the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, her membership in the Junior League of Santa Barbara, and her volunteer work in the area.

— Tammy Gentry is the senior director of communications for the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.