Laguna Blanca School, Class of 2012

Laguna Blanca School’s commencement ceremony for the Class of 2012 will be held June 13.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in the Ruston Amphitheater on the Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara.
Class of 2012
Austin Seaward Abrams
Lauren Sachiko Alef
Abbott Tucker Atterbury
Brandon Daniel Bickett
Rebecca Rose Braly
Savanna Thomlynn Brown
Mackenzie Mahoney Campbell
Lauren Nicole Conk
James Roessler Elliott Cornell
Tanner Cole-Wintringham Dalton
Jack Sterling Davies
Eva do Couto Davis
Jessica Haston Davis
Logan Hunter Elder
Milo Chao Filip
Daniel Patrick Gainey
Kai Thomas Gamble
Robert Alexander Greer
Amanda Paige Harvey
Marisa Lynn Hutton
Fiona Hayley Jessup
Luke Fletcher Judson
Alexandra Marie Lafitte
Estelle Edwards Lewis
VeraKerr Ixmucané Lopez
Kimiya Mashhoon
Cameron Alexander Matthews
Andrew John McCaffery
Cameron Makena Platt
Morgan Alexandra Raith
Troy Westan Ritter
Arianna Medina Rodriguez
James Lawton Rosenberg
McKenzie Nielsen Scarborough
Elise Ward Scheuermann
Justin David Shand
Alexander Charles Shirokow-Louden
— Tara Broucqsault is communications director for Laguna Blanca School.