Red Flag Warning Canceled; Wind Advisory Still in Effect

Sunny skies are expected to give way to some clouds over the weekend

The National Weather Service has canceled its red flag warning for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and mountain areas, but a wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday.

A red flag warning, which went into effect locally at 5 p.m. Tuesday, is issued amid critical fire weather conditions.

The South Coast should see sunny skies for most of Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s at the beaches and into the 80s in the foothills. The forecast also calls for southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph below passes and canyons in the afternoon.

Some clouds are expected along the South Coast through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

