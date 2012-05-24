Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Desiree Garcia

Student of the Month recognized for leading by example and being polite and a hard worker.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Desiree Garcia as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for May.

Teacher Corey Adam proudly spoke of what a pleasure it is to have Garcia in his class. He said he will miss her next year as she will be attending public high school for her senior year.

Garcia is an excellent model student, polite and a hard worker. She is planning to attend college after high school.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents. Congratulations.

Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.