Santa Barbara Breaks Record With High of 86 Degrees

Previous mark for May 23 was 82, set in 1949, according to the National Weather Service

So how hot was it Wednesday?

Hot enough that Santa Barbara set a record high for May 23 when the mercury peaked Wednesday at 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The preliminary recording, made at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, broke the mark of 82 set in 1949.

Above-average temperatures are expected again Thursday, with a high of 77 forecast for Santa Barbara. But high winds that buffeted the Central Coast the last two days are expected to begin diminishing, and a red flag warning for fire danger that has been in effect since Tuesday is expected to lapse at 6 a.m. Thursday, forecasters said.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday through next Wednesday, including Monday’s Memorial Day holiday, with highs near 70 and lows in the mid-50s.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, which has been closed due to the red flag warning, is expected to reopen Thursday.

