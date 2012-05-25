Authorities Locate SBCC Student Reported Missing

His mother had asked for the public's help finding her 20-year-old 'special needs' son

Cary Lynch, a 20-year-old SBCC student reported missing Sunday by his mother, has been found, authorities said Thursday.

His mother had asked for the public’s help to find Lynch, who she described as a “special needs” student who went missing last Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department located Lynch in the Upper State Street area, and he was evaluated by the county’s Crisis and Recovery Emergency Services and then released, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He had been spotted around town several times by people who knew him, even by his mother, but didn’t seem to recognize them.

“I am asking for our whole community to come together and launch a search for Cary, who is usually very kind and loving,” his mother wrote in an email to news media.

She said she had a similar experience with Cary in 2009, when he was a 10th-grader at Dos Pueblos High School.

