Services Planned Friday for Community Patron Viola Girsh

Longtime supporter of charitable causes, including the park that bears her name, died earlier this week at age 105

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 24, 2012 | 6:42 p.m.

Services will be Friday for Viola S. Girsh, a long supporter of charitable causes in the greater Santa Barbara area, who died earlier this week at age 105.

A private family viewing was held Thursday, and Friday’s service, which is open to the public, will be at noon at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, according to Girsh’s grandson, Daniel Hochman.

Burial will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery, where Girsh’s husband, Lester, and other family members are interred.

The Girshes were the lead benefactors for creation and development of Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, adjacent to Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta. The couple also helped found Congregation B’nai B’rith in the late 1920s.

Viola Girsh supported many good causes, among her favorites being the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, the Granada Theatre, and the Beyond Tolerance Education Center, which works to teach school children about the causes, instruments and dangers of discrimination and violence.

Memorials to Girsh can be made to Congregation B’nai B’rith, the Girsh Park Foundation, or a favorite charity, Hochman said.

Arrangements are being handled by the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

